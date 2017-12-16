Deputies: Juvenile female critically wounded in Greenville Co. s - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Juvenile female critically wounded in Greenville Co. shooting, man in custody

Posted: Updated:
Scene of Greenville Co. shooting (FOX Carolina/ 12/16/17) Scene of Greenville Co. shooting (FOX Carolina/ 12/16/17)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies said at least one person was shot in Greenville County Saturday night.

The call came in at 9:46 p.m.

The incident happened at Crestwood Apartments off Crestwood Forest Drive in Greenville.

Deputies said when they arrived on scene, they discovered juvenile female had been shot at least once. She was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition, said deputies.

A man was taken into custody in connection with the investigation, however no formal charges have been made at this time.

