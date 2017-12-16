Deputies: Juvenile female critically wounded in Greenville Co. shooting, man in custody

Deputies said at least one person was shot in Greenville County Saturday night.

The call came in at 9:46 p.m.

The incident happened at Crestwood Apartments off Crestwood Forest Drive in Greenville.

Deputies said when they arrived on scene, they discovered juvenile female had been shot at least once. She was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition, said deputies.

A man was taken into custody in connection with the investigation, however no formal charges have been made at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Friend says story of woman mauled to death by own dogs doesn't add up

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.