Coroner identifies man fatally hit by vehicle in parking lot off Woodruff Rd

Scene of fatal crash in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 12/16/17)

The coroner said a man has died after being hit by a car in a parking lot off Woodruff Road in Greenville.

The incident happened in the parking lot behind Hamrick's at 15 Park Woodruff Drive.

Troopers said the collision happened around 8:20 p.m.

Troopers said a 2007 Mazda became high centered after driving over a curb. The driver, a 23-year-old woman, put the car into reverse, and when the vehicle regained traction, it struck the man, who troopers said was standing the car.

The coroner later identified the victim as 22-year-old Charles Lee Ward of Simpsonville. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Troopers said no charges were filed.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Ward.

