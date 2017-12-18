Asheville firefighters give coats to children for Operation Warm

Asheville firefighters said will be giving coats to children at two schools on Monday as part of their fourth year partnering with Operation Warm.

The Asheville Fire Department said Operation Warm's mission is to place brand new, American made coats in the hands of children in need. It is also one of the flagship charities for the International Association of Fire Fighters.

Students at Oakley Elementary and Bell Elementary will receive the new coats on Monday.

