Asheville firefighters give coats to children for Operation Warm

Asheville firefighters give coats to children for Operation Warm

Firefighters distribute coats (FOX Carolina/ December 18, 2017) Firefighters distribute coats (FOX Carolina/ December 18, 2017)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Asheville firefighters said will be giving coats to children at two schools on Monday as part of their fourth year partnering with Operation Warm.

The Asheville Fire Department said Operation Warm's mission is to place brand new, American made coats in the hands of children in need. It is also one of the flagship charities for the International Association of Fire Fighters.

Students at Oakley Elementary and Bell Elementary will receive the new coats on Monday.

