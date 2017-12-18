Police arrest man accused of hitting officer with car in downtown Greenville

Greenville police said a man accused of hitting a police officer with a car on Saturday was arrested Monday morning.

Police said they were called to an address on South Main Street on Saturday to meet with a woman who told officers her car had been stolen in Fountain Inn and she was receiving threats from the man who stole it.

Police said they confirmed that the vehicle had been reported as a breach of trust through the Fountain Inn Police Department and began searching for the vehicle.

Police said they saw the vehicle turning into a parking lot on South Main Street and begin to turn around. The officers shined their lights at the vehicle and ordered the man to stop but the driver accelerated toward the officers. One of the officers was hit by the vehicle’s front fender and mirror before the vehicle turned right and sped away.

The officer did not suffer any major injuries.

Police said arrest warrants had been signed for the suspect, David Lee Smith, charging him with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and another warrant from the Fountain Inn Police Department charged him with breach of trust.

Police said Smith was located early Monday morning at the Hilton on Orchard Park Drive and taken into custody.

