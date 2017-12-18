Troopers: DUI suspect had 5-year-old in car when he crashed into multiple cars at Walmart

Troopers said a Cowpens man was arrested on multiple charges after crashing into several cars in the parking lot of the Walmart in Boiling Springs.

Troopers said Jimmy Williams of Corn Mill Road was arrested Sunday evening after they said he hit several parked, empty cars with his vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart on Highway 9.

Troopers determined Williams was under the influence at the time and had a five-year-old child with him in the car.

Williams was charged with child endangerment, DUI first offense, expired vehicle tag, possession of meth, possession of controlled substances, possession of a firearm or ammo by a violent felon, and unlawful carrying of pistol.

Williams was being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on $11,456 bonds for each charge Monday afternoon, according to online jail records.

