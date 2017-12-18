Police: Man arrested after Gaffney woman shot in neck

Gaffney police said a man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting a woman in the neck Saturday evening.

Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. at an address on Serene Drive.

Arriving officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to the neck and transported her to the hospital.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute and officers arrested Charles Willis in the case.

Police said the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

