Deputies: Man tried to kill woman by emptying revolver, sending bullets straight through her home

Spartanburg County deputies said a man was arrested after he emptied a revolver into a woman’s house in attempt to kill her on Saturday.

A neighbor called deputies Saturday around 6:20 p.m. Saturday and reported that Paul Lipsey had fired multiple bullets through the victim’s home on Buncombe Road. The witness said Lipsey then fled in a Gold Ford Ranger.

Per incident reports, deputies arrived to find six bullet holes in the front of the home, which passed through to the back wall of the home, and five exit holes on the back of the house.

Deputies said they contacted the victim by phone, who told them that Lipsey, her ex-boyfriend, had texted her and threatened to shoot up her house.

Deputies said their investigation determined Lipsey did shoot at the victim’s house with intent to kill her and that he is prohibited from legally owning a gun due to a prior conviction for a violent crime.

Lipsey was arrested on Sunday and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

MORE NEWS - P Diddy says he wants to buy the Carolina Panthers

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.