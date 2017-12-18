Troopers: Pedestrian dies 3 days after being hit by pickup in Spartanburg County

Troopers: Pedestrian dies 3 days after being hit by pickup in Sp - FOX Carolina 21

A pedestrian has died four days after being hit by a pickup truck on Asheville Highway in Spartanburg County, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on December 15 around 6 p.m.

Troopers said a man driving a 2009 Dodge pickup was traveling west in Asheville Highway and struck the pedestrian, who was walking north across the highway.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and died Monday at 10:06 a.m., troopers said.

No charges were filed in the crash.

The coroner has not yet released the victim’s name.

