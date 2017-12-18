Soldier comes home for Christmas early, surprises brother at an Upstate school

US Army Pvt. Alex Blanton gave his brother a wonderful Christmas gift on Monday: A surprise visit to his school.

Boiling Springs Intermediate School said it had been months since student Drew Adams had seen his big brother, mentor, and hero until Monday, when Blanton gave him a surprise he won’t forget.

Today during Drew’s homeroom period, Blanton made his surprise entrance. According to Adrian Acosta, a spokesman for the school district, Blanton has been planning this surprise for several weeks and went to great lengths to keep his brother from finding out.

"When I saw his face, I kind of started crying a little bit, but him not so much!" said Alex Blanton.

Alex said the reunion was emotional and brought Drew to tears.

"I just sat there at my desk and started crying," said Drew, "I was just in shock!"

The brothers are very close, and Acosta said Drew even does homework with his brother via Facetime.

"He helps me out when I need him and he's always only one phone call away," said Drew.

"Drew talks about his big brother all the time at school and is very proud of him, that is why Alex decided to surprise him at school," Acosta said. "In the video you can even see Drew wearing his brother’s dog tags."

"Drew and I are very tight," said Alex, "He looks up to me and lets everyone at school know what his big brother does."

Blanton graduated from Boiling Springs High School in 2015 before joining the Army earlier this year.

Drew said he hopes to follow in his big brothers footsteps one day. "I would like to join the military like my dad and my big brother," said Drew.

Alex said he will spend about two weeks with his family before traveling back to Ft. Lewis in Washington, where he is stationed.

