Tow trucks lead procession for fellow driver killed in I-85 crash

Trucks lined up for the procession (FOX Carolina/ December 18, 2017) Trucks lined up for the procession (FOX Carolina/ December 18, 2017)
Friends and colleagues of a tow truck driver killed in a horrific crash on I-85 in Spartanburg County honored William Galloway Monday by leading a tow truck procession.

Tow truck drivers from across the Upstate gathered at the Benson Collision Center on Chesnee Highway and, led by sheriff’s deputies, led a procession to the Harris-Nadeau mortuary, where a celebration of life service was held.

Galloway died on December 14 after his Ford rollback truck crashed into the back of a tractor trailer and became pinned under the semi’s trailer.

Tow truck procession organizer Jamie McGarvey said Galloway left behind a wife, two sons, a daughter, and was expecting a third child next year.

McGarvey said his Facebook group, Tow Lives Matter, organized the procession.

