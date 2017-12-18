Warrants: Burglary suspect performed sex act on sleeping victim in Upstate

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing charged in connection with a burglary and sexual assault.

According to deputies, a female victim in the Seneca area said she woke up to 35-year-old Traseith Vergie Williams performing a sex act on her. Arrest warrants indicate Williams entered the home without consent and performed oral sex on the victim.

Williams was taken into custody by the Pendleton Police Department and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. If released, he will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

The investigation is ongoing.

