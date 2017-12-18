Oldest student to graduate from USC Upstate shares his story

On Tuesday night, hundreds of December graduates at USC Upstate will receive their diplomas on campus - and among those students will be the oldest student to ever graduate from the university.

Mario Maggio is 78 years old and decided to return to school. He dropped out of high school when he was 17 years old, and served in the military. Maggio later went on to earn his GED and found career success in various fields from management to business and real estate.

But after retiring and eventually moving to South Carolina to be closer to his children, he decided he wasn't done, and wanted to go back to school.

Maggio said, "One day I said to my wife, I'm 66 years old at the time and I don't play golf or tennis, I'm not ready to lay down and die. I want to do something, I want to get up in the morning and have a reason to get up and do something."

He also said while it's been a long journey, it's been worth all the ups and downs.

"Life is a learning experience," he said. "You should not take it for granted. There's much you can do, and we don't know how long we're going to be here, make use of it."

Maggio also wants others to know, he never paid any money for his college education. State law says South Carolina senior citizens are able to take classes at state colleges and universities for free. You must be at least 60 years old and the courses are available as space allows.

