Hendersonville police investigating after 2 arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Hendersonville Police Department is investigating a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to a report of a fight and shots fire near Woodcock Drive in the Green Meadows community around noon. When they arrived on scene, police said they could not locate anyone involved in the incident.

A short time later, two people with gunshot injuries arrived at Pardee and Park Ridge hospitals. Officers said they determined these were the two involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Hendersonville police at 828-697-3025.

