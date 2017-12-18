White Christmas chance looks very low for the Carolinas

A white Christmas has always been a novelty to have snow falling the morning after Santa makes his annual trip around the world delivering presents.

In terms of weather record-keeping, a white Christmas is typically defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, and the Carolinas' chances of that happening throughout history are almost zero.

This year isn't looking much different, although there is the off chance that the cold snap set to overtake the central and western U.S. might push the rain/snow line near the TN/NC border.

That might make it possible for a few flakes to form in the high terrain above 5000 feet in that area, but based on Monday afternoon's forecast, that is a big "if" at this point.

So, if you're dreaming of a white Christmas like Bing Crosby was, you'll have to keep dreaming, and hopefully be able to at least accept the more likely reality of a soggy Christmas (which certainly does NOT have as good of a ring to it).

On and off showers and cloudy skies look to remain in place over the weekend leading up to Christmas, and the cold front causing them looks to stay in place and provide that possibility on Christmas day.

If it's any consolation, showers won't make for the worst travel conditions, but just plan to navigate some wet roads if your destinations are in and around the southeast.

One caveat to that is parts of Tennessee northward could see a rain/snow mix this weekend, so watch out for that if you're going that direction.

As we all know, it is still a week away, so there remains quite a bit of uncertainty with this forecast, so be sure to monitor this forecast daily to help keep your holiday as safe as possible.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.