City of Clemson to suspend open container laws if Tigers go to National Championship

The city of Clemson is gearing up for the chance at another National Championship.

The No. 1 Clemson Tigers are a contender for the title, but first they'll have to beat the University of Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. The winner of the bowl game will take on the winner of Georgia vs. Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl.

The Tigers have done it before, and Clemson city council thinks they could do it again.

In Monday night's city council meeting, council members approved a downtown National Championship viewing event festival along with the suspension of open container laws starting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 8 if the Tigers go to the National Championship game.

The council said it hopes to have a similar event to the 2017 National Championship where they close off College Avenue and bring in a Jumbotron so the community can watch the game.

If open container laws are suspended, city council said people will not be able to bring their own drinks but can purchase alcohol for bars or restaurants in the city.

