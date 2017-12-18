Deputies investigating report of shots fired at Greenville Co. a - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies investigating report of shots fired at Greenville Co. apartment complex

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office was on scene of reported gunfire at an apartment complex on Monday night.

Deputies said they received a report of shots fired at Emerald Commons Apartments in the 6500 block of White Horse Road.

As of 5 p.m., deputies said they had not located a shooting victim.

Deputies had a building of the complex taped off and several evidence markers were on the ground.

