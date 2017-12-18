Officials: Easley man facing 9 charges in child porn investigation

Authorities said an Upstate man was arrested on Friday in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Easley resident Owen Robertson, age 53, was arrested after the South Carolina Attorney General's Office said he was found to be in possession of multiple child porn images.

Robertson is facing nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a crime punishable by up to 10 years on each count.

The Easley Police Department and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made the arrest with help of SLED and the PIckens County Sheriff's Office.

