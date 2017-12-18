Officials: Former minister facing 9 charges in child porn investigation

Authorities said an Upstate man was arrested on Friday in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Easley resident Owen Robertson, age 53, was arrested after the South Carolina Attorney General's Office said he was found to be in possession of multiple child porn images.

Robertson is facing nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a crime punishable by up to 10 years on each count.

A deacon for First Baptist of Easley confirmed Robertson was previously the minister of education at the church but left in March. Below is the official statement released by First Baptist of Easley:

“We are very distressed about the matter. We know that this situation has caused Mr. Robertson’s family pain. We are praying for their well-being and that God will protect and strengthen them at this time. We ask others to pray for them as well.”

The Easley Police Department and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made the arrest with help of SLED and the PIckens County Sheriff's Office.

