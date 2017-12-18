Man, 91, dies days after being hit by truck in Spartanburg Co.

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said an elderly man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Friday.

The coroner said the victim, 91-year-old William Thomas Stone, was a pedestrian hit by a truck on Asheville Highway in the Landrum area.

Stone, a resident of Campobello was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday just after 8 p.m. The coroner said he suffered close head trauma and his death was ruled an accident.

"Please keep family and friends of William Stone in your thoughts and prayers," Coroner Randy Bogan said.

