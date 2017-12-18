Upstate locations among 100 new taco restaurants coming to Carolinas

Taco John's, a Mexican-inspired fast food company, announced plans for 100 new restaurants coming to Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The company, which is based in Wyoming, said new locations will include Wilmington, Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Greenville, Spartanburg, Augusta, Columbia and Savannah.

Taco John's currently operates nearly 400 restaurants in 23 states. Its menu boasts a West-Mex "fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices." Some of the favorites on the menu include street tacos, nachos supreme and potato oles.

A spokesperson for Champion public relations said the deal is still in its early stages so no specific addresses have been determined. The new restaurants are expected to be open to the public by early 2021.

