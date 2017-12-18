Dispatch: Suspect in gorilla mask reportedly robs Greenville Co. dollar store

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a reported armed robbery on Monday night.

Dispatchers said just after 9 p.m., they received a call regarding a suspect in a gorilla mask and a camouflage jacket robbing the Dollar General on SC-418 in Fountain Inn.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and fled the scene on foot, according to reports received by dispatch.

Deputies are reviewing surveillance video.

