Dispatch: Suspect in gorilla mask reportedly robs Greenville Co. dollar store

Armed robbery investigation at Dollar General (Dec. 18, 2017/FOX Carolina)
FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a reported armed robbery on Monday night.

Dispatchers said just after 9 p.m., they received a call regarding a suspect in a gorilla mask and a camouflage jacket robbing the Dollar General on SC-418 in Fountain Inn.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and fled the scene on foot, according to reports received by dispatch.

Deputies are reviewing surveillance video.

