Deputies: NC man with sawed-off shotgun charged with weapon of m - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: NC man with sawed-off shotgun charged with weapon of mass destruction

Posted: Updated:
Trenton Fabian (Source: Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office) Trenton Fabian (Source: Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office)
MURPHY, NC (FOX Carolina) -

A man from Graham County is charged with possession of a weapon of mass death and destruction, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said on Dec. 10, 32-year-old Trenton Ray Fabian was arrested after an investigation into the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle led to the discovery of a short-barreled shotgun.

Deputies said Fabian was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

According to the North Carolina General Assembly,  a shotgun with a barrel of less than 18 inches or an overall length of less than 26 inches is classified as a weapon of mass destruction.

MORE NEWS: Warrants: Burglary suspect performed sex act on sleeping victim in Upstate

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.