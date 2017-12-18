Deputies: NC man with sawed-off shotgun charged with weapon of mass destruction

A man from Graham County is charged with possession of a weapon of mass death and destruction, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said on Dec. 10, 32-year-old Trenton Ray Fabian was arrested after an investigation into the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle led to the discovery of a short-barreled shotgun.

Deputies said Fabian was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

According to the North Carolina General Assembly, a shotgun with a barrel of less than 18 inches or an overall length of less than 26 inches is classified as a weapon of mass destruction.

