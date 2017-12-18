Tow truck community pays tribute to one of their own after deadly crash

Tow truck drivers stretched a mile down Chesnee Highway Monday afternoon as they said their goodbyes to William Galloway III.

Galloway was a driver for Fowler and Son Towing and Recovery Company. He died Thursday evening when his truck crashed into the rear of a tractor trailer along I-85.

"Words don't do much,” said friend and coworker, Drew Gragg. “Hopefully this service today does a little bit better job of expressing our love for Will."

Jamie McGarvey helped organize the procession. He called tow truck drivers from all around the Upstate and North Carolina to help provide a true tow truck drivers farewell.

"Towing companies are a family,” said McGarvey. “We're competitors during the day but when one of us falls, we're all here to pick you up."

McGarvey says Galloway provided a youthful energy to office.

"A lot of energy,” said McGarvey. “He was very young and he was new to the towing industry. He loved it and we loved him. We're going to miss him greatly."

Gragg hopes the act of love displayed by his fellow drivers will help lift Galloway’s family during this tough time. He says they will continue to support his family like William had supported his friends and coworkers.

"He would give you everything he had without complaint or hesitation,” explained Gragg.

Galloway leaves behind a wife and 3 children. You can make a donation directly to Fowler and Son Towing and Recovery Company.

