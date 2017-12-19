Lt. governor to give gifts to seniors, grandparents picking up A - FOX Carolina 21

Lt. governor to give gifts to seniors, grandparents picking up Angel Tree toys in Anderson


South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant. (9/30/17 FOX Carolina) South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant. (9/30/17 FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

South Carolina’s lieutenant governor will help spread some holiday cheer to children and seniors in need during the Angel Tree and Silver Bells gift distribution in Anderson, according to the Salvation Army.

Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant will be assisting in the gift distribution Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the former unemployment office located at 309 West Whitner Street.

“The Salvation Army said gifts for1,400 children will be distributed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Officials also said they have seen a growing amount of grandparents and seniors as primary caregivers for children and launched the 'Silver Bells' program alongside the traditional Angel Tree program.

Bryant will be there to surprise grandparents with a stocking and gift card of their own.

“These Seniors, many on a fixed income, often struggle to take care for their own needs; so this Christmas, The Salvation Army is stepping up to make sure they are not forgotten angels,” the Salvation Army stated in a news release.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

