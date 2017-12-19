Middle School student wins 'Heart of a Champion Award,' admission to NFL camp

Izzie is presented with the 'Heart of a Champion' award (FOX Carolina/ Dec. 19, 2017)

A Liberty Middle School student who has overcome several medical conditions received a special honor on Tuesday.

Officials with the Pickens County School District surprised Izzy Cox with the "Heart of a Champion Award,” named Izzie the school’s kicker, and presented him with a special message from 2 NFL stars.

Chandler Catanzaro of the NY Jets and Bradley Pinion of the 49ers sent a video to congratulate Izzie on his accomplishments and invite him to the kickers camp they will be hosting after the football season ends.

Catanzaro is from Greenville and Pinion is from North Carolina. Both NFL players played college ball at Clemson University.

