Simpsonville police investigating after multiple cars shot outside motel

The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >
The family of high school football legend is still in disbelief after receiving a phone call that a 1977 championship ring was found in an old car in Georgia. The ring was returned to the family just in time for Christmas.More >
The city of Clemson is gearing up for the chance at another National Championship.More >
Authorities say a Florida attorney used his position to gain access to a women's jail and film himself having sex with a female inmate.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing charged in connection with a burglary and sexual assault.More >
Deputies said just after 9 p.m. Monday, a man wearing a gorilla mask and a camouflage jacket attempted to rob the Dollar General on SC-418 in Fountain Inn.More >
Tow truck drivers stretched a mile down Chesnee Highway Monday afternoon as they said their goodbyes to William Galloway III.More >
The accused leader of a cult in Colleton County facing eight criminal counts waived his right to a bond hearing Monday afternoon.More >
Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, are donating a mansion and 100 acres of land in southwest Missouri to charity that provides camps for children with special needs.More >
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said he had been called out to the scene of the crash but could not immediately confirm if fatalities were involved.More >
Since our newsroom elf, FOXY, is spreading some holiday cheer at FOX Carolina, we asked our viewers to share what their elves have been up to on their latest visits from the North Pole.More >
Gaffney police said these suspects have outstanding warrants for various offenses. If you can provide any information on their whereabouts, please contact the Gaffney Police Dept. at (864)489-8115..More >
Drive through a nighttime Christmas wonderland as 32 million colors set the sky ablaze, synchronized to Christmas songs.More >
Photographs from the Greenville County Library System's digital collections show the history of the postal service in Greenville County.More >
Seedlings, a new farm-to-table restaurant, will open inside the Children's Museum of the Upstate on Jan. 2.More >
Environmental Enforcement officers found a severely malnourished dog in Spartanburg County - but so far Everette is beating the odds.More >
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his players gave Nike shoes and a special experience to 200 children Monday at Clemson’s Football Complex.More >
The Model Trains Station is open at Taylors Mill and features Christmas-themed village and landscape scenes.More >
