Simpsonville police investigating after multiple cars shot outside motel

Simpsonville police are asking the public for information after multiple vehicles were damaged by gunfire outside a motel along a busy stretch of road Monday night.

Officers said they received reports of multiple gunshots at the Days Inn on Ray E Talley Court, near the Walmart Supercenter, and arrived to find at least two vehicles that had been damaged.

No people were hurt in the shooting.

Police spoke to witnesses who reported that the suspect was driving a dark in color or black four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Investigator Keith Morecraft at 864-962-0289.

