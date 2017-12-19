Coroner: 1 killed in crash near school in Spartanburg County

Scene of the deadly crash (FOX Carolina/ December 19, 2017)

The Spartanburg County coroner and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash near the R.D. Anderson Applied Technology Center.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 10:16 a.m. Tuesday on Moore Duncan Highway near Center Point Drive.

Two vehicles appeared to be involved: an SUV and a hatchback.

The coroner confirmed one person was killed in the crash.

Spartanburg County School District Six confirmed no students were involved in the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.