Coroner: 1 killed in crash near school in Spartanburg County

Scene of the deadly crash (FOX Carolina/ December 19, 2017) Scene of the deadly crash (FOX Carolina/ December 19, 2017)
MOORE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg County coroner and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash near the R.D. Anderson Applied Technology Center.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 10:16 a.m. Tuesday on Moore Duncan Highway near Center Point Drive.

Two vehicles appeared to be involved: an SUV and a hatchback.

The coroner confirmed one person was killed in the crash. 

Spartanburg County School District Six confirmed no students were involved in the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

