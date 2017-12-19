Coroner identifies man killed in crash near Spartanburg County school

The Spartanburg County coroner and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash near the R.D. Anderson Applied Technology Center.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 10:16 a.m. Tuesday on Moore Duncan Highway near Center Point Drive. Troopers said a 2012 Ford hatchback and a 2012 Toyota SUV were involved.

The Ford was traveling north and crossed the center line, striking the southbound traveling SUV head-on. The driver of the Ford died at the scene.

He was later identified as 60-year-old Daniel Decatur Justice of Enoree.

The driver and a passenger in the SUV were taken to the hospital.

Spartanburg County School District Six confirmed no students were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.