SLED charges Cowpens woman with sex crime involving young child

SLED said Tuesday that a Cowpens woman had been arrested and charged with a sex crime involving a young child.

Warrants state Margo Sharre Kirk, 34, performed a sex act on a child under the age of 11 back in June of 2009.

Kirk was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree.

Kirk was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on Monday.

If convicted, she can face up to 25 years in prison.

SLED said they began investigating at the request of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.