Two escaped inmates, including murder suspect, from FL believed to have stolen car in Haywood County

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said inmates, including an accused murderer, who escaped from a Florida jail passed through Haywood County Tuesday morning and stole a car from the area.

Deputies said the suspects are 27-year-old Ronly Diaz Pardo and 39-year-old David Allan Anderson.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the duo escaped early Monday morning after damaging a sink and a wall in the detention center.

Washington County deputies gave this description of the suspects:

“Ronly Diaz Pardo, a 27-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 6’ 1” and 183lbs. Pardo is a Department of Corrections inmate which was recently transported to the Washington County Jail on a new charge of murder. Pardo is currently serving a sentence for two counts of sell manufacture or delivery of marijuana and lewd and lascivious battery out of Collier County Florida. David Allan Anderson, a 39-year-old white male, approximately 5’ 7” and 175lbs has also been identified. Anderson was being held in the Washington County Jail on the charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement with disregard to safety of person or property, use or display of weapon during felony offense, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to sell manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and possession of paraphernalia. Anderson currently has a detainer for the US Marshals for trafficking in methamphetamine as well.”

Deputies said the men are believed to have driven away in a 1996 Lincoln Town Car which was reported stolen roughly one mile from the Washington County jail.

Haywood County deputies said that Town Car was discovered early Tuesday morning in a parking lot near the dam at Lake Junaluska.

A 2001 single-cab white GMC with a broken driver’s side window and a diesel fuel tank in the truckbed was also reported stolen this morning from Haywood Office Park off Crabtree Road, just a short distance from the dam at Lake Junaluska.

Pardo and Anderson have no known ties to Haywood County and deputies do not believe the suspects lingered in the area.

Florida authorities warn that the men are dangerous and ask anyone who encounters them to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111.

