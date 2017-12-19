Pickens Co. School Board considers changes to attendance lines at elementary schools

Pickens County Schools said Tuesday that the Pickens County School Board is considering making changes to the attendance lines for elementary schools in the Easley area.

The proposed changes were drawn based on 10-year enrollment projections created by an independent firm.

The changes, officials said, will aim to meet the following goals:

to use school facilities more efficiently based on projected attendance and available space (East End Elementary is above recommended capacity, and its student population is projected to grow over the next five years, while Crosswell Elementary, Forest Acres Elementary, and West End Elementary all have capacity for greater enrollment);

to improve car and bus transportation routes within school zones;

to improve attendance;

and to increase space for students to choice in to the upcoming McKissick Academy of Science & Technology from outside the McKissick attendance zone.

Middle school and high school attendance patterns would not be changed by any of the proposals, the school district stated.

The school district will be holding informational meetings on January 9 and January 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Easley High School cafeteria. District administrators and board members will answer questions and listen to feedback during the meetings.

The school district will also send out an online survey about the proposed changes in the coming weeks.

Below is a map of current attendance lines, maps of the proposed changes, and other data concerning the proposals.

The school board plans to take a vote on the issue during the January 22 board meeting.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.