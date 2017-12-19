Clemson's Wilkins named National Defensive Lineman of the Year

Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was named the recipient of the Bill Willis Award as the National Defensive Lineman of the Year by the Columbus Touchdown Club in Columbus Ohio, Clemson announced Tuesday.

Wilkins will be honored at the Columbus Touchdown Club annual banquet on Feb. 17.

Wilkins has 47 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks so far this season. He also has four passes broken up and 10 quarterback pressures.

During Clemson’s ACC Championship victory over Miami, Wilkins had seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and two pass deflections. He was a major reason Clemson held Miami to three points and 214 yards of total offense, according to a news release from the university.

Wilkins is on track to graduate from Clemson on December 21 after just two-and-a-half years of study.

