PG Aerospace to open plant in Liberty, create 22 jobs

PG Aerospace, a New jersey-based company, announced on Tuesday that it will open a plant in Pickens County to manufacture precision parts for the automotive and aerospace industries and bring 22 new jobs.

According to a news release, PG Aerospace “is a leader in research and development, custom products, stampings, assemblies, laminates and more.”

PG manufactures custom-designed, stamped and machined metal.

The company will be moving into a 15,000-square-foot facility located at 107 Alison Street in Liberty.

Job applicants are asked to contact Ana.Prodani@ProgasketMFG.com.

