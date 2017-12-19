Asheville police searching for Brevard with multiple warrants

The Asheville Police Department on Tuesday asked for help tracking down a man wanted on multiple offenses, including assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said they are searching for Corey Asheston Howell of Brevard.

Howell has four open warrants for Flee/Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, Resisting Public Officers, Misdemeanor Larceny and Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Asheville police said they received a tip that Howell was at Pisgah View Apartments. While attempting to serve the warrants, Howell fled from officers and officers were unable to catch him.

Howell, 27, is 6'0" tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his face, neck, hands, abdomen and chest. He was last seen wearing a red jacket with white lettering over a black hoodie and blue pants.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.

