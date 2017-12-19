Pickens Co. Humane Society says enough funds have been raised to stay open through June

The Pickens County Humane Society is thanking the community for donating enough funds to keep the shelter open through June 2018.

The community donated the $70,000 the shelter needed to continue to operate for several months, but the humane society said a continual stream of donations will be needed to keep their doors open.

“We cannot afford for the donations to stop, we still need CONTINUAL support so we can finish 2018 and see future years,” The humane society posted on Facebook Tuesday.

Pickens County Humane society announced in October that its future was in jeopardy and began a donation drive.

