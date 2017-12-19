Pickens Co. Humane Society says enough funds have been raised to - FOX Carolina 21

Pickens Co. Humane Society says enough funds have been raised to stay open through June

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Pickens County Humane Society Courtesy: Pickens County Humane Society
PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Pickens County Humane Society is thanking the community for donating enough funds to keep the shelter open through June 2018.

The community donated the $70,000 the shelter needed to continue to operate for several months, but the humane society said a continual stream of donations will be needed to keep their doors open.

“We cannot afford for the donations to stop, we still need CONTINUAL support so we can finish 2018 and see future years,” The humane society posted on Facebook Tuesday.

 Pickens County Humane society announced in October that its future was in jeopardy and began a donation drive.

Click here to donate via GoFundMe.

PREVIOUSLY: Pickens County Humane Society's future in jeopardy

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.