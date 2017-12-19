Deputies: 19-year-old accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting female victim in Greer

Deputies said a Lyman man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a female victim was arrested Monday.

According to arrest warrants, Marquise Foster, 19, unlawfully abducted the victim from an address on Abner Creek Road in Greer on Monday and then attempted sexual battery on the victim.

According to incident reports, deputies were called to another address on Abner Creek Road by homeowners who heard screams coming from outside and then saw a female screaming. They said a man then drove away, leaving the female behind.

Deputies said they spoke with the female, who identified Foster as the suspect.

The victim’s age was redacted from the reports.

Foster was charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct first degree.

Jail records show Foster is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

