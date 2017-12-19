Clemson student riding with twin brother killed in crash on I-85 in NC

The Clemson University community is mourning the loss of a student killed in a crash along I-85 on December 16.

The university said in a news release that Alec DeJong, 21, died in the crash. He was a junior marketing major from Earlysville, Virginia.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to Alec’s family and friends, including his twin brother, Brandon,” said Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students L. Christopher Miller stated in a news release. “The Clemson family stands with Brandon and the DeJong family during this difficult time.”

“Clemson is saddened by the loss of student Alec DeJong. His family and friends are in my thoughts and prayers,” Clemson President Jim Clements added on Twitter.

According to WSOC-TV, DeJong was riding in a Volvo being driven by his twin brother on I-85 in Cabarrus County when the Volvo rear ended a truck that swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle.

Clemson confirmed that Brandon DeJong, also a Clemson student, survived the crash.

Phillip Sikes, a spokesman for the university, said the brothers were believed to be traveling home to Virginia for the holidays when the crash occurred.

Students who want to speak to a counselor about the tragedy can call 864-656-2451.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.