Scattered showers continue through this evening

Showers continue tonight, cloudy and cool Thursday, and more rain for the holiday weekend!

So far today, many areas have seen between 1 to 2 inches of rain as a big batch of showers moved through.

Through the evening, scattered showers will remain possible with gradually falling temperatures.

However, the cool air in place will continue to encourage the development of patchy fog especially after midnight toward daybreak.

Winter officially begins Thursday at 11:28 AM, and it'll feel like it! Expect mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Scattered late-day showers move back in Friday, but widespread rain arrives again on Saturday with highs back in the 60s!

Christmas Eve could be wet at times in the Upstate, and as the rain moves out and the cold air moves in from the northwest, a few snow showers could form on the TN/NC state line toward Christmas morning.

This would POSSIBLY bring a dusting to 1” for some in those areas, but snow chances look zero in the Upstate. For more, click HERE.

