Wednesday washout followed by cooler weather and more rain over Christmas weekend

Heavy rain arrives tonight and will last throughout most of the day Wednesday with a few thunderstorms in the mix.

Showers will move in from the west after midnight and intensify as they spread eastward throughout Wednesday morning.

Some areas could see at least an inch of rain and possibly up to 3 for a few other locations as this system pushes southeast of us by late afternoon giving way to a few evening showers.

Thursday will be dry but much cooler with highs only reaching near 50 in most spots with some sunshine.

Once we hit Friday, a cold front will approach the area from the west, which will bring scattered showers late Friday and throughout most of the day Saturday, and then begin to taper off Christmas Eve.

Temperatures during this time will be in the 50s and 60s, but those will drop significantly into Christmas Day putting us in the 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s.

This MIGHT mean at least the possibility of some mountain light snow in western North Carolina as the cold front pushes through, but it will also take most of the moisture with it, so it likely wouldn’t be very much if it happened at all.

