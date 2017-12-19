Northbound lanes of N. Pleasantburg Dr. reopen after water main break

Greenville Water said Greenville northbound Lanes on North Pleasantburg Drive were closed Monday as crews worked to repair a broken water main.

Officials said the temporary closure was between Worley Road and Furman Hall Road. During that time, drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.

Just after 7:30 p.m. officials said all lanes had reopened.

