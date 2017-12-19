Pizzeria to close after more than a decade in downtown Greenvill - FOX Carolina 21

Pizzeria to close after more than a decade in downtown Greenville

Bellacinos on Main Street (FOX Carolina/ December 19, 2017) Bellacinos on Main Street (FOX Carolina/ December 19, 2017)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The owner of the Bellacinos restaurant in downtown Greenville said the Main Street location will close down on December 31.

Nathan Jerkins said he has seen a sharp decline in business this last year, and that that rising food costs and rent cost were also factors in his decision to close the restaurant.

Bellacinos opened on Main Street in September 2006 and served the downtown are for 11 years

Two other Bellacinos restaurants in the Upstate are located in Simpsonville and Easley. Those locations have different owners.

