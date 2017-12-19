Plans for late-night gastrolounge to open in downtown Greenville

The city planning and development division is considering plans for a new late-night dessert gastrolounge in downtown Greenville.

Restaurant owners Elizabeth Hunt and Heather Frechette submitted an application in October to open "Encore," a gastrolounge in place of the former American Grocery restaurant location on South Main Street.

According to the application, Encore is geared towards patrons 35 years and up with upscale decor and background music.

"Food will be gourmet small plates and amazing desserts," the document states. "Our drink menu will focus on wine, high-end liquor and craft beer, along with specialty cocktails to compliment the food and drink."

The goal of the restaurant, which is expected to be open Tuesday through Saturday until 1 a.m., is to offer an upscale dessert experience for guests after visiting other restaurants in downtown Greenville.

A sample menu featured an assortment of savory appetizers, entrees including duck confit and braised oxtail, and "the sinful seven" sweet desserts like chocolate torte, banana-misu sponge cake and shoofly pie.

