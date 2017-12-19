City of Greenwood approves commercial trash collection rate hike for 2018

Commercial customers in the city of Greenwood will see a cost increase for garbage collection in 2018.

Greenwood city government said the approval for next year's budget includes a 20-cent per cubic yard college charge increase beginning Jan. 1. The city said the monthly increase for customers will depend on their level of service.

The increase will commercial customers only, not residential customers.

Below is the 2018 rate sheet:

