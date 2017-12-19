Police: 2 moms arrested after 6 young kids found in home with feces, trash, drug paraphernalia

The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.

Officers were called on Dec. 15 to a complaint regarding several small children in diapers only playing unsupervised in a front yard on Greenville Highway. According to the incident report, when an officer arrived on scene he found six children, all under 5 years old, in various states of undress.

The report states that pieces of a broken mirror and other glass were on the ground in the yard. The officer said three of the children had diapers drooping from being soiled.

The officer said the oldest child told him his parents were not home but his aunt, 27-year-old Fallon Stowell, was inside the home. According to the incident report, Fallon Stowell was found completely covered in a blanket on the coach.

The residence was full of trash, liquor bottles and feces on the floor, the report states. The officer said he also found a lit candle on the couch and a multi-color bong with narcotic residue. In the report he described spoiled food and soiled dishes in the kitchen and a crib with extremely soiled bedding.

The children were placed in emergency protective custody and the Department of Social Services responded to the scene.

Logan Stowell, 26, arrived at the home which she shares with Fallon Stowell. According to the report, both women are each single parents to three of the children.

The pair were arrested and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on charges of cruelty to children and possession of drug paraphernalia.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Dogs ate owner after mauling her to death

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.