Go Go Grandparent helps the elderly in the Upstate get around town

When she's home, Cherry Marshall tickles the keys of her piano. She's 86 years old and not only do her fingers get a workout, she's also on the move.

"I don't stay home a lot, I play bridge," Marshall said."My grandson takes me to church and one of my church members brings me home."

However, there are days she's not able to find someone to take her where she need to go.

"I'm legally blind, so I can not use the cell phone to punch in the addresses and telephone numbers and so forth. and Go Go Grandparent has a live person I talk to and that's more convenient for me," Marshall said.

Her granddaughter told her about Go Go Grandparent, a service where representatives book rides for the elderly.

"They give me the name of the person that's going to come for me and the type of car and the last four letters of their tag, which makes me feel very secure," Marshall said.

Justin Boogaard, co-founder, of Go Go Grandparent says he and a friend started the company after his grandmother asked him to call Uber. She no longer felt comfortable driving at night.

"She wasn't feeling comfortable driving at night anymore and then she asked for Uber's phone number and I told her her Uber doesn't have a phone number," Boogaard said.

He says representatives call riders to make sure they have enough time to get ready and let's them know when their ride has arrived.

"We do that based on our knowledge that older adults are a little bit slower and they need a little more time," Boogaard said. "If you're a registered number all you will do is press one to get a ride to your home."

He says you can also press 2 for a car to pickup a rider where a driver dropped off that person.

"Or you can press zero to speak with an operator," Boogaard said."We screen out , you know, folks that don't have the right size car or don't have cars that can't accommodate ambulatory equipment.'

Marshall says Go Go Grandparent keeps her on the go.

