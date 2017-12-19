Go Go Grandparent helps the elderly in the Upstate get around town

The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.More >
A 26-year-old woman has given birth to a baby who was frozen as an embryo in 1992.More >
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >
The Clemson University community is mourning the loss of a student killed in a crash along I-85 on December 16.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said an argument over a McChicken sandwich was the cause of an assault on Monday.More >
Authorities said an Upstate man was arrested on Friday in connection with a child pornography investigation.More >
A woman who impersonated a U.S. Postal Service worker stole packages from the front porch of a Scottsdale, Arizona home and now USPS investigators are hoping you can help them identify her. If you have solid information, they're willing to pay.More >
The owner of the Bellacinos restaurant in downtown Greenville said the Main Street location will close down on December 31.More >
GOP House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's office says the House would reconsider the bill Wednesday morning and send it to President Donald Trump for his signature.More >
A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.More >
Firefighters battled a 30-acre wildfire near Easley on Dec. 19, 2017.More >
Since our newsroom elf, FOXY, is spreading some holiday cheer at FOX Carolina, we asked our viewers to share what their elves have been up to on their latest visits from the North Pole.More >
Gaffney police said these suspects have outstanding warrants for various offenses. If you can provide any information on their whereabouts, please contact the Gaffney Police Dept. at (864)489-8115..More >
Drive through a nighttime Christmas wonderland as 32 million colors set the sky ablaze, synchronized to Christmas songs.More >
Photographs from the Greenville County Library System's digital collections show the history of the postal service in Greenville County.More >
Seedlings, a new farm-to-table restaurant, will open inside the Children's Museum of the Upstate on Jan. 2.More >
Environmental Enforcement officers found a severely malnourished dog in Spartanburg County - but so far Everette is beating the odds.More >
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his players gave Nike shoes and a special experience to 200 children Monday at Clemson’s Football Complex.More >
The Model Trains Station is open at Taylors Mill and features Christmas-themed village and landscape scenes.More >
