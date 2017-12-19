Firefighters battle 30-acre brush fire burning in Easley

Firefighters were on scene of a significant brush fire which broke out in the Easley area on Tuesday.

Crews from Croswell Fire Department and Easley Fire Department responded to the 30-acre blaze, which started on Old Croswell School Road. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but firefighters said it is likely accidental.

SLIDESHOW: Witness captures stunning images of 30-acre wildfire in Easley

Firefighters set up structure protections and no buildings were damaged, although a few railroad ties in the area were smoldering. The railroad company will have to come inspect for possible damage, although officials don't expect it to delay travel.

Ray Cassell with the South Carolina Forestry Commission said crews usually respond to wildfires damaging an acre or less in the area, so 30 acres consumed is a significant fire.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.