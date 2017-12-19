Deputies: Argument over McChicken sandwich, $3 turns violent in Spartanburg Co.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said an argument over a McChicken sandwich was the cause of an assault on Monday.

Around 11 a.m. deputies responded to an assault reported on Strange Court that had occurred the previous night.

According to the incident report, a man at the residence said a verbal altercation with his roommate over a McChicken sandwich escalated to physical violence. The victim said he was punched in the eye and kicked in the stomach during the incident.

The man accused of assault told deputies it started as a fight over a McChicken sandwich and $3, which escalated, but he denied kicking the victim, deputies said.

Deputies said the suspected attacker had footage of the argument but not the assault on his cell phone. The victim did, however, have visible bruising above his left eye and on his stomach, the report states.

The victim declined to press charges in the case.

MORE NEWS: Police: 2 moms arrested after 6 young kids found in home with feces, trash, drug paraphernalia

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.