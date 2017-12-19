Dispatch: K-9s tracking suspect after knife assault near Taylors

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of an assault with a knife on Tuesday night.

Dispatchers said they received reports of male victim being assaulted with a knife on Stallings Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Just before 8 p.m. deputies were on scene tracking the suspect with K-9 units.

A description of the suspect has not yet been released.

