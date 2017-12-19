Dispatch: K-9s tracking suspect after knife assault near Taylors - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: K-9s tracking suspect after knife assault near Taylors

Posted: Updated:
(file photo) (file photo)
Deputies on Stallings Road (Dec. 19, 2017/FOX Carolina) Deputies on Stallings Road (Dec. 19, 2017/FOX Carolina)
TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of an assault with a knife on Tuesday night.

Dispatchers said they received reports of male victim being assaulted with a knife on Stallings Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Just before 8 p.m. deputies were on scene tracking the suspect with K-9 units.

A description of the suspect has not yet been released.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Argument over McChicken sandwich, $3 turns violent in Spartanburg Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.