Warrants: Attempted murder suspect in custody after kidnapping, - FOX Carolina 21

Warrants: Attempted murder suspect in custody after kidnapping, stabbing near Taylors

Posted: Updated:
(file photo) (file photo)
Deputies on Stallings Road (Dec. 19, 2017/FOX Carolina) Deputies on Stallings Road (Dec. 19, 2017/FOX Carolina)
TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Authorities were called to the scene of a stabbing in Greenville County on Tuesday night.

Dispatchers said they received reports of male victim being assaulted with a knife on Stallings Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital.

According to arrest warrants, 27-year-old Justin Thomas Coleman kidnapped a victim, stabbed the victim and struck the victim in the head with a metal jack handle.

Just before 8 p.m. deputies were on scene tracking Coleman with K-9 units.

Coleman was later located at a home on Leigh Marie Court in Spartanburg County. According to the incident report, Coleman was found sleeping in a back bedroom of the residence.

He was taken into custody by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Argument over McChicken sandwich, $3 turns violent in Spartanburg Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.