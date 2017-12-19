Warrants: Attempted murder suspect in custody after kidnapping, stabbing near Taylors

Authorities were called to the scene of a stabbing in Greenville County on Tuesday night.

Dispatchers said they received reports of male victim being assaulted with a knife on Stallings Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital.

According to arrest warrants, 27-year-old Justin Thomas Coleman kidnapped a victim, stabbed the victim and struck the victim in the head with a metal jack handle.

Just before 8 p.m. deputies were on scene tracking Coleman with K-9 units.

Coleman was later located at a home on Leigh Marie Court in Spartanburg County. According to the incident report, Coleman was found sleeping in a back bedroom of the residence.

He was taken into custody by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

