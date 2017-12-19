District: Students disciplined after 'inappropriate behavior' at basketball game

Buncombe County Schools and Polk County Schools issued a joint statement on Tuesday after an incident at a high school basketball game.

The districts said they have worked together to investigate reports of "inappropriate behavior" at a varsity men's basketball game at North Buncombe High School on Dec. 13.

A spokesperson for Buncombe County schools said a North Buncombe student and a Polk student were involved in an altercation outside the gym during halftime. Three North Buncombe students have been disciplined in connection with the incident.

Below is the full statement from North Buncombe principal Dr. Samantha Sircey and Polk County High School principal Dr. Brandon Schweitzer:

Administrators at North Buncombe High School and Polk Co. High School have worked together diligently to investigate reports of inappropriate behavior at the varsity men's basketball game on December 13. We have received many questions from our parents and members of the community about a number of rumors that are circulating relative to what actually transpired at the game. North Buncombe administrators, the School Resource Officer (SRO), and Polk Co. administrators have concluded the investigation into the matter. Three North Buncombe students have been disciplined for inappropriate conduct during the varsity basketball game in the gym and in the concession area. NBHS and PCHS have high expectations for our students and fans, and we are disappointed by the inappropriate behavior displayed during this game and at halftime. This incident has been handled jointly by both school systems, and we look forward to moving ahead in a positive direction. Please contact your respective principal with further questions or concerns.

